lundi, mai 2 2016

I'm pleased to announce the release of SlimerJS 0.10!

SlimerJS is a scriptable browser. It is a tool like PhantomJS except it is based on Firefox and and it is not (yet) "headless" (if some Mozillians could help me to have a true headless browser ;-)...).

This new release brings new features and compatibility with Firefox 46. Among of them:

support of PDF export

support of Selenium with a "web driver mode"

support of stdout, stderr and stdin streams with the system module

support of exit code with phantom.exit() and slimer.exit()

support of node_modules with require()

support of special files (/dev/* etc) with the fs module

This version fixes also many bugs and conformance issues with PhantomJS 1.9.8 and 2.x. It fixed also some issues to run CasperJS 1.1.

See change details in release notes. As usual, you can download SlimerJS from the download page.

Note that there isn't anymore "standalone edition" (with embedding of XulRunner), because Mozilla ceased to maintain and build XulRunner. Only the "lightweight" edition is available from now, and you must install Firefox to run SlimerJS.

Consider this release as a "1.0pre". I'll try to release in few weeks the next major version, 1.0. It will only fix bugs found in 0.10 (if any), and will implement last few features to match the PhantomJS 2.1 API.