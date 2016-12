Par Laurentj le dimanche, avril 1 2012, 14:18 - Projets - Lien permanent

I just released publicly a new version of a component : jsDatasource.

This component allows to use javascript objects as datasource for XUL templates. You can use it in your own extension or XUL applications. It becomes easy to use XUL templates with js datasources!

I started this component in 2009, for a software, ZoomCreator, when I worked for Zoomorama. Even if it was written under a free licence, I didn't release it at this time (well, I had so much work..). And for a recent customer project, I need it with some improvements, like the support of recursion or the support of sorting. So I improved it, and I just open a public repository :-)

I hope it will help some XUL developers :-)