Par Laurentj le lundi, août 18 2014, 22:14 - Projets - Lien permanent

Few days ago, I released a minor version of SlimerJS, my scriptable browser based on XulRunner: SlimerJS 0.9.2.

If you discover my project: this is a browser which is controlled by a script, not by a human. So it has no user interface. In fact this is a browser like PhantomJS, which proposes the same API as PhantomJS. But it is based on Gecko, not on Webkit. See my previous post about the start of the project.

This new version fixes some bugs and is now compatible with Gecko/Firefox/Xulrunner 31.

Next big work on SlimerJS:

fix last issues that prevent GhostDriver to work well with SlimerJS

support Marionette(https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Mozilla/QA/Marionette)

try to implement remote debugging, to allow to debug your script from Firefox Dev Tools

try to have a true headless browser (so to have a browser without visible windows)

Help is welcomed, See you on Github ;-)